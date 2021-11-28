Gamethread #19: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Welcome the Second Rate Rivals back to the Rock. Similar to Our Favorite Team, their season is good but frustratingly not good enough in this division. This matchup has some actual stakes for the short-term.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (SBN Blog: Broad Street Hockey)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, NBCSP, Hulu; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: Prior to the re-scheduling of the Ottawa game, this week was going to be the last four-game week for the New Jersey Devils in 2021. I am still going with my idea anyway. Which is to point out that four then-younger musicians from the school of Michigan have decided that things can get more funky. This is wulfpeck - the original foursome of Jack Stratton, Joe Dart, Woody Goss, and Theo Katzman - and “It Gets Funkier.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils playing the Second Rate Rivals. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!