 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/26/21: Nathan is Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/26/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck chased by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the second period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nathan Bastian is back with the Devils:

A few tidbits from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in this week’s 32 Thoughts column on the new jersey from Marty Brodeur: [Sportsnet]

The streak has come to an end:

Reilly Walsh: “Being in this building with the fans and this community around us, it’s really, really easy to get up and excited for games. That can make a big difference. We have a close team, great coaching and good leadership. We are just riding this wave right now and we’re really hungry.” A look at how the Comets have put together an impressive start to their season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Where teams sit at the Thanksgiving break is a decent indicator of where they’ll end up at the end of the season. A look around the league: [Sportsnet]

“NHL teams employ 102 people (that we know of) for data-driven roles today. It’s a massive jump from when teams were perceived to be taking chances on people like Metcalf, Tulsky, Sunny Mehta and Tyler Dellow several years back.” A look at the league’s quest for improved advanced stats: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...