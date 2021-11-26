Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Nathan Bastian is back with the Devils:
Forward Nathan Bastian has been claimed off of waivers by New Jersey.— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 25, 2021
You're welcome, atNJDevils Twitter.https://t.co/0SInnuCvkm— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 25, 2021
A few tidbits from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in this week’s 32 Thoughts column on the new jersey from Marty Brodeur: [Sportsnet]
The streak has come to an end:
The road to 71-1 continues— Utica Comets - ❤️ (@UticaComets) November 25, 2021
Cheers to the best start in AHL history
Recap: https://t.co/VxnYqKj3ZO pic.twitter.com/9o2DNGpBE9
Reilly Walsh: “Being in this building with the fans and this community around us, it’s really, really easy to get up and excited for games. That can make a big difference. We have a close team, great coaching and good leadership. We are just riding this wave right now and we’re really hungry.” A look at how the Comets have put together an impressive start to their season: [The Athletic ($)]
Hockey Links
Where teams sit at the Thanksgiving break is a decent indicator of where they’ll end up at the end of the season. A look around the league: [Sportsnet]
“NHL teams employ 102 people (that we know of) for data-driven roles today. It’s a massive jump from when teams were perceived to be taking chances on people like Metcalf, Tulsky, Sunny Mehta and Tyler Dellow several years back.” A look at the league’s quest for improved advanced stats: [The Hockey News]
