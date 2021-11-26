Gamethread #18: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators

It is Black Friday. Deals are everywhere. Stores have huge sales. And there is a hockey game in the evening featuring Our Favorite Hockey team. They are playing a team coached by John Hynes. It is a matchup that ESPN has decided to hold the exclusive rights to for reasons I have yet to discern.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Nashville Predators (SBN Blog: On the Forecheck)

The Time: 6:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: Digital Video - ESPN+, Hulu; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: An instrumental is always appreciated. The band, influenced by hardcore, doom, and death metal, brought a heavy one to their latest release, Años en Infierno called “Saka.” It is always a good mood maker in preparation for something heavy like a hockey game.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing against the John Hynes System in Tennessee. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!