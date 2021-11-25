Garden State of Hockey- Episode 117: A New “Jersey” Jersey for New Jersey

The New Jersey Devils split results in Sunrise and Tampa Bay before unveiling their first ever alternate jersey. I won’t reveal the overall opinion here but suffice it to say, many people feel that this was...a squandered opportunity for something special to say the least.

Yesterday’s game against Minnesota will be included in the next episode and the game against the Ottawa Senators has been rescheduled to December 6th. Jack Hughes is back on the ice with the team, albeit in a limited capacity but it is still good to see clips of him out there as the Devils continue to hold their heads above water in his absence.

From all of us here at All About the Jersey, we wish you and your families a happy, safe, and delicious Thanksgiving. For the first time in a long time, the Devils are still in the picture by this point in the season and that’s something we can all be thankful for. From our end, thank you for listening, reading and engaging as the People Who Matter.

Let’s Go Devils!!