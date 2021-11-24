Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

As you are no doubt aware by this point, The Bad Jersey is real:

Rooted in Garden State hockey history. Forged for the future. #NJDevils | #MadeInJersey pic.twitter.com/5qj1eE8X7A — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 23, 2021

Made In Jersey ⚫️

The all-new @NJDevils authentic #ADIZERO Primegreen third jersey, designed in collaboration with Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

Catch them on-ice on 12.08.2021 #adidasHockey | #MadeInJersey pic.twitter.com/83YYuz6kij — adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) November 23, 2021

Our good friend Martin Brodeur is described by The Athletic as the jersey’s “primary designer.” Marty: “It had to be black, that was the first thing we knew. From there everything else was on the table.” [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN] [NHL]

Roster news:

#NEWS: We have assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL).



We have also recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica and he will join the team for today’s practice.https://t.co/hTtaS04ACC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 23, 2021

Hockey Links

Not surprisingly, the Sharks are ready to move on from Evander Kane, and Elliotte Friedman reports that the team would be willing to retain salary to trade Kane. [San Jose Hockey Now]

Update on the lawsuits against the Blackhawks:

The Chicago Blackhawks and a lawyer representing Kyle Beach and John Doe 2 have agreed to mediation to try to settle the two lawsuits.

The sides are scheduled to meet in December for a day to try to settle Beach's lawsuit before reconvening for a second day re John Doe 2's case. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 23, 2021

Now the Islanders with COVID-19 issues:

“Integrity of competition” has never been particularly high among NHL priorities. Flyers played with six regulars on COVID list last year. Now Islanders have seven on list. NHL has no particular threshold for postponements, it is what it is, but what it is, is kind of a farce. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) November 24, 2021

Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHLPA is pushing for tighter COVID-19 protocols at the All-Star Weekend, just before the Olympics: [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.