Devils in the Details - 11/24/21: It’s Real Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/24/21

By Nate Pilling
Jersey!

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

As you are no doubt aware by this point, The Bad Jersey is real:

Our good friend Martin Brodeur is described by The Athletic as the jersey’s “primary designer.” Marty: “It had to be black, that was the first thing we knew. From there everything else was on the table.” [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN] [NHL]

Roster news:

Hockey Links

Not surprisingly, the Sharks are ready to move on from Evander Kane, and Elliotte Friedman reports that the team would be willing to retain salary to trade Kane. [San Jose Hockey Now]

Update on the lawsuits against the Blackhawks:

Now the Islanders with COVID-19 issues:

Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHLPA is pushing for tighter COVID-19 protocols at the All-Star Weekend, just before the Olympics: [TSN]

