Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An impressive third period by the Devils brought them back from being down 3-1 against the Lightning on Saturday, and the Devils won 5-3. Mackenzie Blackwood denied Brayden Point on a penalty shot in the third period, and Yegor Sharangovich got on the board with two goals. [NHL]

ICYMI: These would seem to be the team’s new alternate jersey, and, well, this is certainly a choice.

Thirteen in a row!

Tough news for Tyce Thompson:

Devils news: Tyce Thompson is expected to have shoulder surgery in the coming days, according to multiple sources.



Sounds like the timeline will be several months. He’s had multiple issues with it. Tough break for a guy who was trying to make his case for being a regular in NJ. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 19, 2021

Hockey Links

Brayden Point finished Saturday’s game against the Devils after crashing into the boards when Ryan Graves hauled him down on a breakaway. But it looks like Point will miss some time:

Injury Update: Forward Brayden Point is out indefinitely with an upper body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 21, 2021

The Islanders opened the doors to their fancy new UBS Arena on Saturday night: [ESPN]

Return of the Nordiques? After Quebec premier Francois Legault brought up the idea of meeting with the league about that possibility, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek inquired with the league: “So, I texted with Bill Daly this morning, the deputy commissioner of the NHL, and he said a couple of things. He said: Yes, we did talk over the phone. No, we don’t have any meetings planned right now. Yes, we are always interested in meeting and talking but, quote, ‘We are obviously pleased with what we have right now.’ We’ll see where this thing heads.” [Sportsnet]

