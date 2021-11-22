 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 11/22/21: New New Jersey Jersey Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/22/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning
Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood #29 and P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils celebrate the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on November 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An impressive third period by the Devils brought them back from being down 3-1 against the Lightning on Saturday, and the Devils won 5-3. Mackenzie Blackwood denied Brayden Point on a penalty shot in the third period, and Yegor Sharangovich got on the board with two goals. [NHL]

ICYMI: These would seem to be the team’s new alternate jersey, and, well, this is certainly a choice.

Thirteen in a row!

Tough news for Tyce Thompson:

Hockey Links

Brayden Point finished Saturday’s game against the Devils after crashing into the boards when Ryan Graves hauled him down on a breakaway. But it looks like Point will miss some time:

The Islanders opened the doors to their fancy new UBS Arena on Saturday night: [ESPN]

Return of the Nordiques? After Quebec premier Francois Legault brought up the idea of meeting with the league about that possibility, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek inquired with the league: “So, I texted with Bill Daly this morning, the deputy commissioner of the NHL, and he said a couple of things. He said: Yes, we did talk over the phone. No, we don’t have any meetings planned right now. Yes, we are always interested in meeting and talking but, quote, ‘We are obviously pleased with what we have right now.’ We’ll see where this thing heads.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

