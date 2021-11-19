Here are your links for today:

A late first-period goal by the Panthers, plus three more for Florida in the second doomed the Devils on Thursday night. The Panthers won 4-1. [NHL]

Not great, folks!

Devils, first 10 games: 9 games with 29 shots against or fewer, 28.1 SOGs against per game.



Devils, past 5 games: 5 games with 36 shots against or more, 39.6 SOGs against per game.



That's not ideal. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 19, 2021

Utica goes for the record:

Hello @TheAHL history books!!



11 straight wins! We tie the AHL record for most wins to start a season!



See you all at our place Friday. Let's make history



: https://t.co/tgf0xxWwBu pic.twitter.com/nuGOXtZxDV — Utica Comets - WWWWWWWWWWW (@UticaComets) November 18, 2021

An interesting look at how the Taylor Hall trade has shaped the Devils roster that you’re seeing on the ice today: [The Athletic ($)]

Connor McDavid is at it again:

Staples Center is getting a new name: Crypto.com Arena. ESPN: “The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.” [ESPN]

A pretty wild situation developing with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers. From the Omaha World-Herald: “Multiple coaches resigned and players unanimously voted to boycott three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards.” [Omaha World-Herald]

