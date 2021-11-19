 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 11/19/21: Going for the Record Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/19/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Florida Panthers
MacKenzie Weegar #52 of the Florida Panthers tangles with Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils at the FLA Live Arena on November 18, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A late first-period goal by the Panthers, plus three more for Florida in the second doomed the Devils on Thursday night. The Panthers won 4-1. [NHL]

Not great, folks!

Utica goes for the record:

An interesting look at how the Taylor Hall trade has shaped the Devils roster that you’re seeing on the ice today: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Connor McDavid is at it again:

Staples Center is getting a new name: Crypto.com Arena. ESPN: “The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.” [ESPN]

A pretty wild situation developing with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers. From the Omaha World-Herald: “Multiple coaches resigned and players unanimously voted to boycott three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards.” [Omaha World-Herald]

