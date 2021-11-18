Gamethread #15: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers

Our Favorite Team will end this busy run of games in the Sunshine State. First, they will play the team they first played on this run last Tuesday.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Florida Panthers (SBN Blog: Litter Box Cats)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSFL; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Radio.com)

The Song for the Evening: I’ve been selecting a lot of death metal for this run of seven games. It is only appropriate to end it with Death. Chuck Schuldiner was a genius. There are so many examples. Here is one from the 1988 album, Leprosy, that showcases his technical chops before technical death metal was a thing: “Pull the Plug.” (Note: The link goes to the remastered version of the song.)

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing the Panthers a second time in a little over a week’s time . Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!