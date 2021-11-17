Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Mackenzie Blackwood back on the ice after being pulled from Sunday’s game against the Rangers:

‼️ Good news! #NJDevils Mackenzie Blackwood is on the ice today for practice.



He was pulled by the NHL concussion spotter against the Rangers. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 16, 2021

With the Hall of Fame festivities this week, Bryce Salvador reminds us of the obvious: Patrik Elias should be in the Hall of Fame. [Daily Faceoff]

Hockey Links

Congrats to our guy Andy Greene on 1,000 NHL games:

Congrats to Andy Greene for achieving the 1000 games milestone!



:@NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/0d2MG4NbLM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2021

It's Andy Greene's 1000th game so here's his bonkers 2014 player card. What an achievement for an undrafted player. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/SZWncEKNcJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 16, 2021

The Wall Street Journal reports that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is in “advanced” talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Wall Street Journal ($)]

As you’re probably aware given that the Devils didn’t have a game last night, the league has postponed Senators games through at least Nov. 20:

After his collision with P.K. Subban, Sammy Blais will miss the rest of the season:

UPDATE: Sammy Blais (knee) has been placed on IR and is out for the season with an expected recovery of 6-8 months. The team has recalled Greg McKegg from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 16, 2021

Some of the induction speeches for the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, made up of Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre, Ken Holland, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson: [Sportsnet]

Dion Phaneuf calls it a career:

Dion Phaneuf is calling it a career after 1,048 NHL GP in 14 seasons. The three-time #NHLAllStar and former @MapleLeafs captain tallied 494 regular-season points.



Full release: https://t.co/c5TlRf18Ur pic.twitter.com/mSSQ36RcWk — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 16, 2021

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.