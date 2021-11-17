 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 11/17/21: Get Patrik to the Hall Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/17/21

By Nate Pilling
New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils
Former New Jersey Devils forward Patrik Elias addresses the fans during the ceremony to retire his # 26 jersey prior to the game between the the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 24, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Mackenzie Blackwood back on the ice after being pulled from Sunday’s game against the Rangers:

With the Hall of Fame festivities this week, Bryce Salvador reminds us of the obvious: Patrik Elias should be in the Hall of Fame. [Daily Faceoff]

Hockey Links

Congrats to our guy Andy Greene on 1,000 NHL games:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is in “advanced” talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Wall Street Journal ($)]

As you’re probably aware given that the Devils didn’t have a game last night, the league has postponed Senators games through at least Nov. 20:

After his collision with P.K. Subban, Sammy Blais will miss the rest of the season:

Some of the induction speeches for the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, made up of Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre, Ken Holland, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson: [Sportsnet]

Dion Phaneuf calls it a career:

