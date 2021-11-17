Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Mackenzie Blackwood back on the ice after being pulled from Sunday’s game against the Rangers:
‼️ Good news! #NJDevils Mackenzie Blackwood is on the ice today for practice.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 16, 2021
He was pulled by the NHL concussion spotter against the Rangers.
With the Hall of Fame festivities this week, Bryce Salvador reminds us of the obvious: Patrik Elias should be in the Hall of Fame. [Daily Faceoff]
Hockey Links
Congrats to our guy Andy Greene on 1,000 NHL games:
Congrats to Andy Greene for achieving the 1000 games milestone!— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2021
:@NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/0d2MG4NbLM
It's Andy Greene's 1000th game so here's his bonkers 2014 player card. What an achievement for an undrafted player. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/SZWncEKNcJ— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 16, 2021
The Wall Street Journal reports that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is in “advanced” talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Wall Street Journal ($)]
As you’re probably aware given that the Devils didn’t have a game last night, the league has postponed Senators games through at least Nov. 20:
SCHEDULE UPDATE: @Senators games postponed at least through Nov. 20. https://t.co/bJpC88cb5F pic.twitter.com/sWwojm1W1h— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 15, 2021
After his collision with P.K. Subban, Sammy Blais will miss the rest of the season:
UPDATE: Sammy Blais (knee) has been placed on IR and is out for the season with an expected recovery of 6-8 months. The team has recalled Greg McKegg from @WolfPackAHL.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 16, 2021
Some of the induction speeches for the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, made up of Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre, Ken Holland, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson: [Sportsnet]
Dion Phaneuf calls it a career:
Dion Phaneuf is calling it a career after 1,048 NHL GP in 14 seasons. The three-time #NHLAllStar and former @MapleLeafs captain tallied 494 regular-season points.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 16, 2021
Full release: https://t.co/c5TlRf18Ur pic.twitter.com/mSSQ36RcWk
