Garden State of Hockey- Episode 116: More Mixed Results

The New Jersey Devils split the week 1-1-1 again as they anticipate their trip through Florida this week. They’ll be playing one less game than expected as the Ottawa Senators have had to suspend play due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Devils look to keep pace in an extremely competitive Metropolitan Division as another week passes towards Jack Hughes’s return.

Big shoutout to the Utica Comets who continue to defy every single expectation in almost every aspect of AHL hockey. What a start for the farm team at 10-0-0 regardless of personnel. Let’s hope that success can start making its way to the big club on a regular basis.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!