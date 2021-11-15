New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators to be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak with Senators

COVID-19 remains in the world and it continues its impact in the National Hockey League this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had multiple players and their head coach sit out due to the protocol. The San Jose Sharks had several unavailable as a result too. However, the virus is currently at its most prolific with the Ottawa Senators. Ten players are in the COVID-19 protocol now: Drake Batherson, Connor Brown, Matt Murray, Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton, Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Dylan Gambrell, and Nikita Zaitsev. Combined with injuries, it is a challenge for the Senators to ice a full lineup. As the virus continues to spread among the Senators, a decision was made by the league to postpone Ottawa’s next three games.

This means tomorrow’s game between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators will be postponed as well as their next two games, both scheduled in Ottawa, against Nashville and New York, respectively. This was confirmed by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun; further noting the team is not even flying to Newark today as originally planned.

What this means for the Devils is that they will continue on to the Sunshine State for their next two games. They will visit the Florida Panthers, whom they beat 7-3 last week, on Thursday night. Then they will go to Tampa Bay for an afternoon game on Saturday. The next Devils home game will be on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, against Minnesota.

As this news is recent, it is not yet known when the Devils will host Ottawa. It is also not yet known what the Devils will do for those who have tickets for tomorrow’s game. I will update this post when that information is available.