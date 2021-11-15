Here are your links for today:

Boston’s top line scored three goals as the Bruins thwarted New Jersey’s attempt to sweep the homestand on Saturday. The Bruins came away with a 5-2 win over the Devils. [NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils battled back and stole a point in a shootout loss to the Rangers. New York won 4-3. A couple controversial moments in this game: One involved Kaapo Kakko scoring a goal as he plowed through Mackenzie Blackwood, eventually sending the goaltender into concussion protocol, the other involving a P.K. Subban collision with Sammy Blais. [NHL]

Here’s that Kakko goal:

Here is the Kaapo Kakko goal ... pic.twitter.com/eBP2rKWN0a — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 15, 2021

And P.K. Subban is once again in the spotlight after this play:

It does appear that Subban does clip Blais with his skate with his stretched out.. pic.twitter.com/IgGtLSltxq — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 15, 2021

#NYR Gerard Gallant didn't have an immediate update on Sammy Blais, but added that "it didn't look good to me."



What did the coach think about that play with #NJDevils PK Subban?



"A lot like the Reaves one that I saw." — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 15, 2021

An impressive start in Utica:

Running out of win graphic captions, please drop suggestions below ⬇️



Recap from @drqandah: https://t.co/VxnYqKj3ZO pic.twitter.com/lX6lbpeocI — Utica Comets - WWWWWWWWWW (@UticaComets) November 14, 2021

The 1984-85 @AmerksHockey hold the AHL record for longest winning streak to start a season (11).



The 2021-22 @UticaComets can tie that record with a win on Wednesday at Rochester. pic.twitter.com/aLWWkLkejs — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) November 14, 2021

Update: Utica is now 10-0 to start the season.



Nico Daws is 6-0 and is fifth in the AHL in save percentage (.936).



Akira Schmid is 4-0 and leads the AHL in save percentage (.957). Schmid has allowed five goals in four starts. https://t.co/03QFsBOTOc — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 14, 2021

The Devils are scheduled to play the Sens on Tuesday:

The #Sens have 10 players in COVID-19 protocol along with associate coach Jack Capuano. The club has nine healthy players left in Belleville and the testing is causing chaos. The NHL needs to determine how long this can continue. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 14, 2021

An, uh, impressive start to Connor McDavid’s career:

Connor McDavid has dazzled, dangled and left us speechless countless times on his way to 600 career NHL points.



His 421 games required to reach the milestone bests Sidney Crosby (430 GP) for the fewest by any active player. #NHLStats: https://t.co/AzHnHQwaje pic.twitter.com/2NHky5MgVD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 15, 2021

