Devils in the Details - 11/15/21: Utica is Hot Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/15/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers shoots and scores in the third period against Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Boston’s top line scored three goals as the Bruins thwarted New Jersey’s attempt to sweep the homestand on Saturday. The Bruins came away with a 5-2 win over the Devils. [NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils battled back and stole a point in a shootout loss to the Rangers. New York won 4-3. A couple controversial moments in this game: One involved Kaapo Kakko scoring a goal as he plowed through Mackenzie Blackwood, eventually sending the goaltender into concussion protocol, the other involving a P.K. Subban collision with Sammy Blais. [NHL]

Here’s that Kakko goal:

And P.K. Subban is once again in the spotlight after this play:

An impressive start in Utica:

Hockey Links

The Devils are scheduled to play the Sens on Tuesday:

An, uh, impressive start to Connor McDavid’s career:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

