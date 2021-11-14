Gamethread #14: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The World’s Most Overrated Arena is the locale where Our Favorite Team will face off against Our Hated Rivals for the first time this season in a game that counts. As always, I wish Our Hated Rivals the worst.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, MSG+; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Radio.com)

The Song for the Evening: Death metal from NYC? In a word: Suffocation. And they dropped a landmark album with their first full release. You can trace many of the roots of the technical death metal sub-genre and even deathcore to their debut album in 1991, Effigy of the Forgotten. As rough as it may sound, it is very technical and on-point from a musicianship standpoint. A great example is the track, “Infecting the Crypts.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing against Our Hated Rivals. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!