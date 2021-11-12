Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Dougie Hamilton returned, and Mackenzie Blackwood backstopped the Devils to a 4-0 win over the Islanders on Thursday night. Here’s Blackwood: “In the past you’d see the schedule and some teams coming up and go ‘ugh’ these are going to be some tough games. This year, there’s a different aura in the room. The guys have a lot of confidence. You look at the schedule and you don’t care who you play because if you play your game you can compete with anyone. It’s fun coming to the rink and having these challenges.” [NHL]

An effort here to diagnose the Devils power play struggles through the early part of the season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Bob Murray has resigned his role as executive vice president and general manager of the Ducks. ESPN reports that sources said that, “Murray’s behavior has created an ‘abuse culture’ within the organization and that many of the initial complaints involved verbal abuse.” [ESPN]

Over at r/hockey, someone points out that the Arizona Coyotes are on pace for some history. You really have to admire the tank, folks. [r/hockey]

The Blue Jackets will retire Rick Nash’s No. 61 in March:

NEWS: Blue Jackets to retire Rick Nash’s number 61 prior to game vs. Boston on March 5, 2022. He is the first player in club history to be so honored. #CBJ https://t.co/GqjybPfQbx — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 11, 2021

The long-awaited surgery:

Jack Eichel scheduled to have artificial disc replacement surgery on Friday at Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic. He'll remain in Denver for 3 weeks for observation, then will spend majority of rehab time in Vegas. 3 months still timeframe. More news on The Point (ESPN2) at 3 p.m. ET! — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 11, 2021

Alex Ovechkin is off to another impressive start. Can he keep it up as he chases the goal record? “It may not seem practical for a 36-year-old to keep playing at this level and be expected to maintain it, when most aging curves point to a steady decline at this point in a player’s career. Ovechkin isn’t immune to age-related decline, but a player who starts at such a high level does have much more room to fall to hit ‘average’ or even below it.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.