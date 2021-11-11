 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Garden State of Hockey- Episode 115: Some Truly Unbelievable Results

A shootout win? A touchdown? Power play goals? This week truly had it all.

By Dan Rozel
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Andreas Johnsson has regressed quite positively as other Devils have hit the injury list or started the year suboptimally. As such, they currently sit at 6-3-2 with a tough part of the schedule coming up but with the California road trip already behind them.

Miles Wood is out indefinitely following hip surgery while Hamilton continues to come close to a return by participating in practices and warmups. Hughes will hopefully return around Thanksgiving and then we will see how relevant the remaining Devils have kept the team.

Thank you for listening and as always, Let’s Go Devils!

