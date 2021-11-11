 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #12: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

In the latest stop in their epic road trip to start this season, the New York Islanders visit Our Favorite Team, the New Jersey Devils. Will the Devils make it a tough building for the Isles? Talk about it here with the People Who Matter here.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Palmieri and the Isles return to the Rock tonight.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tonight’s opponents will open their new arena later this month. This meant an epic of a road trip to start their 2021-22 season. They make a stop on that trip in Newark tonight.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, MSG+; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Radio.com)

The Song for the Evening: Sticking with death metal as a genre, here is a classic from the classic death metal outfit Bolt Thrower. From their 1991 album, War Master, this is “Cenotaph.” These riffs are brilliant. Just brilliant. Good luck to those who choose to not headbang to this somehow.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team hosting a team that has yet to play at home this season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

