 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/10/21: Touchdown! Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/10/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Florida Panthers v New Jersey Devils
P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers at the Prudential Center on November 09, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Panthers 7-3.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils put a touchdown on the board Tuesday night against the Panthers. Andreas Johnsson potted two goals, Alexander Holtz scored his first NHL point and the Devils won 7-3. [NHL]

The Devils honored Earl Laycock Jr., who you might know as Prudential Center’s “Dancing Earl,” at Tuesday night’s game. [NHL]

ICYMI: Miles Wood update.

FWIW: Utica wrapped up in this.

Hockey Links

Ducks GM Bob Murray:

Click through to this tweet thread from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan for some additional context:

Carey Price posts about his situation after entering the NHL’s player assistance program last month:

TSN’s Rick Westhead speaks with the mother of “John Doe 2,” the former high school hockey player who was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich in 2013:

“Erin and Jarrod Skalde, who had accused the Pittsburgh Penguins in a federal lawsuit of negligently retaining a coach that had sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident, have reached a resolution with the organization, both parties said in separate statements on Tuesday.” [Sportsnet]

Ovi reaches fourth place:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...