The Devils put a touchdown on the board Tuesday night against the Panthers. Andreas Johnsson potted two goals, Alexander Holtz scored his first NHL point and the Devils won 7-3. [NHL]

The Devils honored Earl Laycock Jr., who you might know as Prudential Center’s “Dancing Earl,” at Tuesday night’s game. [NHL]

ICYMI: Miles Wood update.

#NEWS: After exhausting all conservative measures and in consultation with team medical providers, Miles Wood has elected to receive surgery today.



Wood will be out indefinitely. Updates will be provided as available.#NJDevils | @jag_onept https://t.co/jqEmMM4ZJO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 8, 2021

FWIW: Utica wrapped up in this.

Cole Caufield's father, Paul, was not very happy with the Utica Comets, saying they 'bullied' his son over the weekend. My notebook for Hockey Unfiltered. You'll need a free or paid subscription to access. https://t.co/7MUKqR5NiV — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) November 9, 2021

The AHL saw the Utica tweet targeting Caufield and made it clear to the Comets tweets like this are not appropriate. https://t.co/2IqgkZpvJT — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 9, 2021

Hockey Links

Ducks GM Bob Murray:

We have placed Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/6ZumyhaKtI — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 9, 2021

Click through to this tweet thread from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan for some additional context:

Re: Bob Murray…doesn’t sound like one singular incident that led the Ducks to put their GM on administrative leave, but rather his behavior towards staffers & what one source described as an “abusive culture.”



A source says all of the initial complaints involve verbal abuse. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 10, 2021

Carey Price posts about his situation after entering the NHL’s player assistance program last month:

TSN’s Rick Westhead speaks with the mother of “John Doe 2,” the former high school hockey player who was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich in 2013:

“Erin and Jarrod Skalde, who had accused the Pittsburgh Penguins in a federal lawsuit of negligently retaining a coach that had sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident, have reached a resolution with the organization, both parties said in separate statements on Tuesday.” [Sportsnet]

Ovi reaches fourth place:

And then they were tied. @ovi8 has equaled Brett Hull for fourth place in NHL history with 741 career goals. #NHLStats: https://t.co/XkANIkVKPr pic.twitter.com/HRIhM94xeJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2021

