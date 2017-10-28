New Jersey Devils Trade Scott Wedgewood to Arizona Coyotes

Today the New Jersey Devils have made a trade. The trade will see Scott Wedgewood head to tonight’s opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, in exchange for a 2018 5th round draft pick.

It’s a pretty underwhelming return for a goalie in Wedgewood who has had very good games when between the pipes for the Albany Devils and his one start for Binghamton this season. Even though Mackenzie Blackwood took over as the starter for the baby Devils last season in Albany you would still expect something more than a 5th round pick coming back to the Devils. Wedgewood has posted better numbers than the younger Blackwood.

The pick isn’t Arizona’s own 5th round pick. That went to Philadelphia Flyers. The pick the Devils will get is a Calgary Flames pick. Which was a conditional pick included in a Michael Stone trade to Calgary.

This trade alleviates the goalie log jam in the organisation. The Binghamton Devils will go with Ken Appleby as backup behind Blackwood going forward. Appleby played 32 games, only four less than Blackwood, in the AHL for Albany last season so shouldn’t have any problems coming back in to the team from the ECHL Adirondack Thunder.